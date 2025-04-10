The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,159 shares during the quarter. Chefs’ Warehouse makes up 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $37,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $66.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

