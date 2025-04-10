The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Trimmed by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,862,000 after acquiring an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AES’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

