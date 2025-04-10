Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,915 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.