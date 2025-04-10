Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ASML were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in ASML by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $687.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $709.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.15. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

