Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys New Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

BB opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,770.02. This represents a 41.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,641 shares of company stock worth $214,365. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

