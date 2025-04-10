Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

