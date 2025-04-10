Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $143.31 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

