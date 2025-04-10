Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $119.76. 50,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.