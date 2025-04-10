Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 9222145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

