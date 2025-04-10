TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.84% of TEGNA worth $142,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

