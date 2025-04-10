Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 9th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Broadcom, Alphabet, and Advanced Micro Devices are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the technology sector, including areas like software, hardware, and internet services. They are often seen as high-growth investments because of their potential for innovation and rapid market expansion, though they can also be subject to considerable volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $14.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 336,576,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,967,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.67. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.42. 91,533,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,284,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $60.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $29.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,547,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average of $415.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $24.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.58. 29,888,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,997,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $849.09 billion, a PE ratio of 146.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,779,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955,815. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD traded up $15.68 on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. 50,647,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,324,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $187.28.

