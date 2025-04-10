TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Price

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.98.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

