Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston bought 15,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,350.00.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.05.
Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
