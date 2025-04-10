Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston bought 15,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,350.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

