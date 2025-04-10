Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.73. 238,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,005,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,738,000 after buying an additional 331,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

