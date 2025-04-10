Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 131,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,851. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.