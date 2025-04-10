Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 383.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 177,814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.81% of Stoneridge worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

