StockNews.com Upgrades Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to “Hold”

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.28. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $59,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,650. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,202 shares of company stock worth $237,207. Company insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

