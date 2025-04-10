StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.