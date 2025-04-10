Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTZ)

T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,530 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,888 call options.

T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF Trading Down 48.5 %

MSTZ traded down $8.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 55,431,052 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-Rex 2X Inverse MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTZ was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

