Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $424.00 to $353.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $13.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.80. 990,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,960. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.