Stifel Nicolaus Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $390.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.94.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $190.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,754 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. FMR LLC raised its stake in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in RH by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

