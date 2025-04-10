Stifel Nicolaus Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $91.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 642,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

