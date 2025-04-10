STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. STERIS makes up 1.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of STERIS worth $52,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,141,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in STERIS by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $222.84 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

