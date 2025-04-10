Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. Standex International has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $212.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 584,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

