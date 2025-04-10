Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1253875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.