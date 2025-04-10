Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Insider Matthew (Matt) Booker Acquires 28,254 Shares

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker acquired 28,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$59,333.40 ($36,625.56).

Spheria Emerging Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Spheria Emerging Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Spheria Emerging Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

