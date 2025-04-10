Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

