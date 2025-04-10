Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SEPJY
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Stock Average Calculator
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.