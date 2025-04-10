SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 23,379 shares.The stock last traded at $95.49 and had previously closed at $99.30.
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12.
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
