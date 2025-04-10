SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 23,379 shares.The stock last traded at $95.49 and had previously closed at $99.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

