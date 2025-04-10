SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 327,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,896,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,286,000 after purchasing an additional 207,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.