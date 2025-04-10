SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.27 and last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 20195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $842.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

