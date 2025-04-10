S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.14.

SPGI opened at $474.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.94. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

