Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 590167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

