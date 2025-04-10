Silvercorp Metals Inc. Purchases 171,457 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Free Report) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 171,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$265,778.92.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$308,509.20.

On Thursday, March 13th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 95 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$149.44.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

