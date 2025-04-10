Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 605064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Separately, Barclays lowered Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

