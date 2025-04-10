Shelton Capital Management Takes $872,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

