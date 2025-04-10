Shelton Capital Management Sells 199 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Unilever by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

