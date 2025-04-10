Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $110.78 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

