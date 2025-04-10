Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Equitable by 700.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,563,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,837 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Equitable by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after purchasing an additional 957,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,221.85. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

