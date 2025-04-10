Shelton Capital Management Makes New $411,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.16.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

