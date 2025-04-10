Shelton Capital Management Has $485,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.