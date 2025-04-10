Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 410,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 926,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Trading Up 25.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 20,742 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sezzle by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 71,019 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 912.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

