Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 240.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Senseonics Stock Down 2.4 %

Senseonics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,316. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 842.25% and a negative net margin of 362.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 274,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 179,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

