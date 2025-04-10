Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,693 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Semtech worth $79,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $177,755.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $323,764.70. The trade was a 35.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $905,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

