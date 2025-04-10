SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 586.85 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 599 ($7.65), with a volume of 9587912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($7.97).
SEGRO Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 740.73. The company has a market cap of £8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -814.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEGRO Plc will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.
SEGRO Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at SEGRO
In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.00), for a total value of £515,567.36 ($658,787.84). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.
