SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 586.85 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 599 ($7.65), with a volume of 9587912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($7.97).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 740.73. The company has a market cap of £8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -814.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEGRO Plc will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 20.20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -3,632.01%.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.00), for a total value of £515,567.36 ($658,787.84). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

