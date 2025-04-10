Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ALK

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $654,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.