Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 210,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

