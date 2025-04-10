Scotia Capital Inc. Has $38.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3189 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

