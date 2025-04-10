Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 50,317 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.48% of Bank of Montreal worth $338,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.09%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

