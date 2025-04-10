Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.80.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

