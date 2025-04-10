Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,938,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 444,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,666 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

